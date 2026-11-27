ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Luca-Alexandru Niculescu, Prime Minister of Romania, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of development, the economy, advanced technology and renewable energy, in support of both countries’ development priorities and the prosperity of their peoples.

His Highness wished the Prime Minister success in advancing the aspirations of the Romanian people for further progress, and expressed his hopes for the continued growth of bilateral relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE-Romania relations, advancing development partnerships in support of mutual interests, and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.