DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 14th Emirates Orthopaedic Conference commenced today in Dubai, organised by the Emirates Orthopaedic Society under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, with the participation of 600 experts and specialist physicians from 26 countries.

The opening ceremony, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), was attended by Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Saqr Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association; and Dr. Ali Al Belooshi, President of the Emirates Orthopaedic Society and Chairman of the conference, alongside leading local and international experts, consultants and specialists in orthopaedic and joint surgery.

In his opening address, Al Belooshi said the three-day conference, managed by InfoPlus Events, aims to familiarise orthopaedic surgeons and allied healthcare professionals with the latest developments in clinical practice, emerging technologies, surgical procedures and various orthopaedic subspecialties.

He noted that the conference brings together regional and international experts through panel discussions, refresher courses, practical workshops and industry-sponsored symposia, focusing on hip, foot, ankle and knee surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopy, joint preservation, trauma, reconstruction and joint replacement.

Al Belooshi explained that the scientific programme comprises 24 scientific sessions, 129 lectures, three workshops and five scientific symposia, featuring 82 speakers and experts, alongside 20 members of the conference committees.

He highlighted the conference’s emphasis on scientific research, with 77 scientific abstracts received and 25 accepted studies to be presented, comprising 12 oral presentations and 13 electronic scientific posters.

Participants will receive 20 hours of Continuing Medical Education and Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD), accredited by the Dubai Health Authority.

Al Belooshi added that the programme features two specialised courses addressing hip conditions and surgery, and foot and ankle conditions and surgery, providing focused education in both subspecialties.

The programme also covers the latest developments in evidence-based medicine, emerging technologies and surgical procedures, enabling participants to explore their clinical applications and enhance their understanding of advanced approaches to managing complex musculoskeletal conditions and injuries.

Following the opening ceremony, Al Belooshi, Sharif, Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qasimi and other attendees inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, featuring 17 specialised companies showcasing the latest products, technologies, equipment and services in orthopaedic care and surgery.