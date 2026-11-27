ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted Syria’s Internal Security Forces in Hasakah Governorate, in the Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such terrorist acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and its people following this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.