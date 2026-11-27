ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the fifth Board meeting of 2026, during which members reviewed key strategic initiatives, discussed the proposed 2027 budget and examined progress on a number of projects aimed at enhancing pension services and supporting the sustainability of the pension system.

The Board also reviewed initiatives aligned with the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, as well as GPSSA’s institutional, financial and investment performance.

Al Mansoori emphasised the importance of building a pension system that remains sustainable, resilient and responsive to future needs, while continuously enhancing the quality and accessibility of its services.

He highlighted GPSSA’s commitment to protecting the pension rights of Emiratis and supporting their financial, social and family wellbeing throughout their lives. He added that GPSSA continues to align its initiatives with the UAE’s vision for a more agile, efficient and future-ready government.

The Board also reviewed progress in implementing GPSSA’s agentic AI deployment plans, aimed at improving services, simplifying procedures and increasing operational efficiency in a secure and reliable manner, in line with the UAE Government’s broader drive to harness artificial intelligence to enhance public services and future readiness.

The meeting concluded with a review of GPSSA’s performance indicators through the end of October 2026.

The number of insured members registered with GPSSA reached 190,692, up 12.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

The number of pensioners increased to 35,448, while the number of beneficiaries reached 18,684, representing growth of 11.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Total pension payments, end-of-service gratuities and compensation disbursed between January and the end of October 2026 reached AED6.31 billion, an increase of 14.4 percent compared with the same period last year.