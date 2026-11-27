ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area brings together Emirati heritage and cultures from around the world across 39 pavilions, showing how arts, customs and traditions can keep heritage alive across generations and cultures.

Since its launch in 2010, the festival has grown from an annual celebration of Emirati folk heritage into a major international cultural event.

Its expansion reflects the UAE’s vision of preserving its national identity and showcasing its heritage while celebrating cultural diversity.

Visitors can learn about the UAE’s history and heritage and experience the arts, crafts and traditions of other countries first-hand.

The 2026–2027 season runs until 13th March, 2027, and features wide international participation, artistic and folk performances, carnival parades and family activities.

The 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, performances and fireworks are among the season’s highlights.

The Emirati and international pavilions showcase the history and heritage of participating countries through traditional products, handicrafts, local cuisine and performances.

Folk arts and heritage artefacts reflect the cultural identities and shared memories of participating communities, giving visitors an insight into their customs, traditions and ways of life.

Participating Arab, Asian and African countries include Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Bahrain, Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, as well as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

Emirati heritage remains central to the festival. Traditional markets, crafts and performances evoke life in the UAE in earlier times and introduce younger generations to the occupations, customs and traditions that helped shape the country’s national identity.

This focus reflects the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed the preservation of heritage and national identity alongside openness to other cultures, tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.

The festival supports the local economy and community by providing a venue for families who make and sell their own products, small business owners and artisans to exhibit and market their goods.

Home-based and small businesses showcase handicrafts, traditional clothing, perfumes, incense, local dishes and other products, helping them reach more customers from the UAE and abroad. The festival also encourages local production and helps preserve traditional crafts.

The arts and entertainment programme caters to visitors of all ages and interests, with live performances, carnival parades, play areas, interactive activities, markets and restaurants. The line-up of weekend events varies throughout the season.

Fireworks on Friday and Saturday evenings and folk performances by troupes at the international pavilions are among the weekly highlights.

The programme also listed “Custom Show Night”, which was scheduled for 21st November and was set to feature more than 50 modified cars.

The festival has prepared a five-day programme for the 55th Eid Al Etihad, from 1st to 5th December, featuring daily fireworks, national and carnival parades, and cultural and heritage events.

More than 960 performers and other participants will take part in the main show, “Union Tableau”. The five-scene production combines elements of Emirati heritage with art forms from around the world, using sound and lighting effects, lasers and the Emirates Fountain to portray unity, cohesion and cultural diversity.

The “Union Caravan” parade will feature 10 horses adorned in the colours of the UAE flag and 15 camels representing the Emirati family caravan, alongside 13 international troupes and carnival groups.

The celebrations will also include the “Union Lanterns” parade, heritage performances and family activities.

The festival is offering visitors 55 prizes, including electronic devices, travel tickets, hotel stays and shopping vouchers.

Daily draws will give visitors another way to join the celebrations, with a car among the prizes to be drawn on 2nd December.