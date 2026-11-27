PARIS, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), in collaboration with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in France, has organised a display of works from its art collection titled “What Remains, What Begins” at the UAE Embassy in Paris, showcasing the depth and diversity of Emirati artistic talent and reinforcing the role of art in connecting cultures and communities.

Featuring various selected works from the Mubadala Art Collection, the event brings together pioneering, established and emerging artists.

Their work reflects the UAE’s cultural heritage, evolving identity and contemporary creative expression, highlighting how successive generations have drawn inspiration from the nation’s landscapes, traditions and collective memory.

The initiative coincides with the renovation of the historic UAE Embassy building in Paris, and forms part of a collaboration with the Mubadala Art Collection that includes the long-term loan of selected works for display at the embassy.

These pieces bring an artistic and cultural dimension to the embassy’s halls and interiors, offering visitors and staff the chance to engage directly with Emirati art in a setting where diplomacy and cultural exchange meet.

During this occasion, Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, said, “This event reflects part of the UAE’s story: a nation deeply rooted in its heritage, yet constantly looking to the future. By bringing Emirati and French artists into a shared artistic dialogue, the event adds a new artistic dimension to the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries.”

He added, “Showcasing works from the Mubadala Art Collection at the UAE Embassy in Paris marks a significant moment in our collaboration with Mubadala Investment Company. It also provides an opportunity to showcase the depth and diversity of artistic practice in the UAE, while strengthening cultural dialogue and extending the reach of the artists and works represented to an international audience.”

Hosting this art display in Paris, a global capital of art and culture with a rich artistic heritage, offers an ideal platform to showcase Emirati art.

The works on display reflect the richness and evolution of the UAE’s cultural scene and the diversity of its artistic experiences, in a city that has long brought together artists and creatives from around the world.

Carlos Obeid, Chief Financial Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, said, “At Mubadala, we believe art has the power to shape how we see the world around us, inspire new thinking and create meaningful connections across cultures, generations and borders.”

He added, “The Mubadala Art Collection embodies our long-term commitment to supporting the UAE’s cultural landscape. This art display brings that commitment to an international audience and contributes to strengthening the deep and multifaceted relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic.”

The display features painting, photography, sculpture, installation and experimental practices inspired by the UAE’s geographical landscape and the transformation of place.

It also includes works by French artists whose experiences in the UAE have informed their artistic practice.

The event features paintings, photography, sculptures, installations and experimental works, exploring themes inspired by the UAE’s geographical landscape and the transformation of place.

It also includes works by French artists whose experiences in the UAE have informed their artistic practice, creating further opportunities for the exchange of perspectives and creative experiences between the two countries.

The participating pioneering artists include Abdul Qader Al Rais, Dr. Mohamed Yousif, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Mohammed Kazem, Mohammed Mandi, Najat Makki and Obaid Suroor.

The established artists include Alia Zaal, Ammar Al Attar, Ashwaq Abdulla, Jean-François Rauzier, Jeremy Demester, Lamya Gargash, Maitha Demithan, Ola Allouz, Vincent Beaurin and Zeinab Alhashemi.

The emerging artists include John Fou, Khalid Al Banna, Khalid Al Hammadi, Majid Al Bastaki and Roudhah Al Mazrouei.

Ashwaq Abdulla Al Hosani, Vice President and Curator of the Mubadala Art Collection, said, “This initiative goes beyond presenting artworks in a beautiful setting. It is about creating an international platform for Emirati artists, enabling their work, stories, memories, and ideas to travel beyond our borders and engage in dialogue with new audiences.”

She added, “Through our partnerships with museums, cultural institutions, and international partners, we seek to foster artistic exchange, learning, and cultural dialogue. We believe art should be accessible, engaging, and capable of connecting people across communities and cultures.”

The Mubadala Art Collection spans a wide range of artistic and creative works. Guided by responsible and a long-term vision, it supports cultural exchange and international partnerships through Mubadala’s global network.

“What Remains, What Begins” is set to continue at the embassy in Paris over the coming years, hosting new artists and artworks as the UAE’s creative landscape evolves.