DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) honoured 27 non-profit organisations at the third edition of the Ethraa Award, held at Emirates Towers, recognising their institutional excellence and contributions to community development.

The award seeks to strengthen the capabilities of non-profit organisations and enhance their role in sustainable social development, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The award is built around three main pillars: institutional empowerment; human and social capital development; and sustainability and performance excellence.

Its assessment framework comprises eight main criteria and 23 sub-criteria covering leadership and governance, strategy and institutional agility, operational excellence and digital transformation, innovation, talent management, partnerships and community impact, sustainability, and continuous improvement.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said strengthening the non-profit sector is essential to building an integrated social ecosystem, expanding development partnerships and encouraging sustainable community participation.

She highlighted the role of non-profit organisations in addressing social priorities through innovative solutions, resource mobilisation and broader community engagement.

She further said, “We are working to create an environment that enables non-profit organisations to strengthen their capabilities and play a greater role in shaping social solutions that respond to community needs and Dubai’s development priorities.”

“Empowering the non-profit sector is an investment in long-term partnerships between government, non-profit organisations and the private sector. By bringing together expertise and resources around shared priorities, we can achieve lasting social impact, support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and strengthen Dubai’s integrated social ecosystem,” she added.

A total of 27 organisations were recognised across three categories.

The Gold Category honoured 10 organisations: Model Service Association, Juvenile Association Emirates Intellectual Property Association, Emirates Scout Association, Indian Club, Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, Emirates Child Protection Association, Emirates Down Syndrome Association, Dubai Centre for Special Needs, and Beekeepers Foundation.

The Silver Category recognised 11 organisations: UAE Genetic Diseases Association, Society of Engineers – UAE, Association of Rotary Clubs UAE, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, UAE Rare Disease Society, Dubai Women’s Association, UAE Congenital Heart Association, Dubai Folklore Society, Emirates Association for Management Consultants and Trainers, and UAE Journalists Association.

The Bronze Category honoured six organisations: Royati Family Society, Aviation Professionals Club, IMAN Cultural Center, Association for Sports, Society of Sustainability and Green Materials, Emirates Human Rights Association.

With this recognition, the total number of non-profit organisations honoured across the three editions of the award has reached 82. The award is underpinned by an integrated assessment framework that evaluates institutional maturity, operational efficiency, the quality of organisational practices and the ability to achieve sustainable community impact.

The award encourages non-profit organisations to strengthen their institutional capabilities, adopt innovation and technology in designing social services and solutions, and embed governance, transparency, accountability and impact measurement practices.

It also promotes cross-sector integration and partnerships, supporting the alignment of organisational performance with the We the UAE 2031 vision and the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hashimi, CEO of the Regulation and Community Services Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the Ethraa Award serves as a strategic tool for developing the non-profit sector, advancing organisational maturity, enhancing efficiency and ensuring the sustainability of its impact on the community.

He noted that the assessment framework helps identify performance levels and areas for improvement, guiding organisations towards development priorities and strengthening their readiness to respond to community needs.

Dr. Al Hashimi added, “Through the award, we aim to embed a culture of excellence and continuous development, strengthen governance, transparency and resource management practices, and encourage innovation and the use of technology and data to improve services and measure their impact. We are also committed to supporting organisations in building their capabilities, developing their competencies and strengthening their partnerships, broadening their contribution to social development and reinforcing their role as active partners in advancing community priorities.”

The CDA will continue building on the outcomes of the assessment framework by directing development efforts towards strengthening the readiness of non-profit organisations and advancing governance, innovation and impact measurement practices.

This will enhance their ability to respond to community priorities and expand their contribution to sustainable development in Dubai.