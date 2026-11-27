RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Rajesh Kumar Singh, Under-Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Defence, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Indian Defence Ministry Under-Secretary, and the meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop it, alongside exchanging views on several issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Singh expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm reception and generous hospitality, affirming India's commitment to further strengthening cooperation with the UAE.

He also praised the UAE's prominent standing and leading role at regional and international levels, as well as the development witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.