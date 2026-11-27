NEW YORK, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on Member States to take practical steps to strengthen youth participation in peace processes, political processes and decision-making, while ensuring sustainable funding and adequate protection.

He warned that expanding youth participation without granting young people genuine influence or sufficient resources could deepen the gap between them and formal institutions.

In a new report submitted to the UN Security Council on youth, peace and security, Guterres said the first decade of implementing the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda had witnessed significant progress at the normative and institutional levels.

However, he stressed that translating commitments into tangible results during the second decade would require political will, sustainable funding, stronger institutional capacities and accountability.