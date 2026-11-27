ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations in Al Dhafra Region, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, following the completion of construction works, with both stations ready to begin operations.

The stations will welcome passengers from 30th November 2026.

Their Highnesses travelled aboard a passenger train from Madinat Zayed Station to Liwa Station, where they were briefed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, on the operational preparations to welcome passengers, the services that will be available to them, and the measures in place to facilitate passenger movement and ensure smooth journeys.

Upon arrival to Liwa Station, Their Highnesses toured the station and reviewed its facilities and amenities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, as well as a number of officials and citizens from Al Dhafra Region.

The two stations will begin operations ahead of the originally scheduled date, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his commitment to the continued development of services across Al Dhafra Region.

The early opening will enable residents and visitors to benefit from Etihad Rail passenger services during the region’s season of events and festivals.

He also approved the schedule of trips for Liwa International Festival 2027.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the inauguration of Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment, guided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to advancing infrastructure and enhancing the services available to residents, contributing to quality of life and supporting the needs of local communities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The two new stations strengthen Al Dhafra Region’s connectivity with cities and communities across the UAE, while providing residents and visitors with new mobility options. Al Dhafra is home to a rich historical and cultural heritage, alongside distinctive natural and tourism attractions. We look forward to the stations making the region’s destinations more accessible and enabling more visitors to discover all that Al Dhafra has to offer. In doing so, they will support tourism and economic activity, strengthen local businesses, and create new business and employment opportunities for the people of the region."

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the inauguration of the two new stations represents an important milestone in the continued development of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to establish an integrated and sustainable railway system that connects communities across the country.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “With each new station, Etihad Rail’s network extends further across the UAE, connecting the country from west to east and strengthening the role of rail in serving communities across its different regions. We will continue to expand the network with a long-term vision that responds to Al Dhafra Region’s evolving needs and future ambitions.”

The opening of the two stations takes on particular significance ahead of the Liwa International Festival 2027, which will take place in Al Dhafra Region from 11th December 2026 until 2nd January 2027.

To meet anticipated demand and accommodate visitors travelling to the festival, Etihad Rail will operate eight trips daily to and from Liwa Station - four outbound and four return – between 9th December 2026 and 3rd January 2027.

The journey from Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed will take approximately 55 minutes, while the journey from Abu Dhabi to Liwa will take approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

With Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations commencing operations on 30 November, the number of stations served by Etihad Rail passenger trains will reach six within less than six months since the start of initial operations between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on 30th June 2026, followed by the official launch of passenger rail services on 30th September, which saw Dubai and Al Dhaid join the network.

The two new stations will provide residents, visitors and those working in the region with more convenient travel options to destinations across the national network.

The remaining stations in Al Dhafra Region are set to open in early January 2027.