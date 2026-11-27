DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, currently taking place at Dubai Harbour, showcases an integrated economic ecosystem extending beyond luxury yacht manufacturing and marketing to marine engineering, engines, navigation systems, smart technologies, maintenance and marina management, highlighting diverse investment opportunities in the marine economy.

An analysis of the preliminary exhibitor list, issued on 19th November, showed that UAE-registered companies accounted for approximately 51.1 percent of listed exhibitors, with 92 out of 180 companies representing 24 countries, reflecting the diversity of the UAE’s marine industrial, commercial and service activities.

Italy ranked second with 26 companies, followed by China with 21, the United States with eight, the United Kingdom with seven and Germany with four. The UAE, Italy and China collectively accounted for approximately 77.2 percent of listed companies.

The marine equipment, supplies and services sector emerged as the largest segment, attracting 72 companies, followed by the marine lifestyle sector with 45, the marina display area with 23 and the outdoor display area with 21.

This distribution highlights the broader economic dimensions of the yacht industry, encompassing an extensive network of suppliers, manufacturers and service providers specialising in propulsion systems, engines, spare parts, electronics, specialised coatings, safety equipment, marine communications, insurance, brokerage and yacht management.

The participation of Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Drydocks World, Al Masaood, AMIT Group, Elcome International and Exalto Emirates demonstrates the diversity of the UAE’s marine activities and their integration with yacht and boat manufacturing capabilities.

The superyacht segment brings together leading international manufacturers, including Italy’s Benetti, Germany’s Lürssen, and the Netherlands’ Heesen and Oceanco, alongside companies specialising in yacht design, manufacturing and marketing.

The exhibition creates opportunities to establish industrial and commercial partnerships, exchange technical expertise, develop supply chains and localise marine-related industries and services.

The yacht industry’s economic impact extends to tourism, hospitality, waterfront real estate, logistics and maritime training, alongside specialised business opportunities in yacht maintenance, refitting, outfitting and management.

The current edition, which runs until 29th November, features more than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries, showcasing over 100 yachts and watercraft. It has attracted more than 50 new companies and brands, including over 20 new exhibitors.

The diversity of international and local participation reinforces Dubai’s position as a meeting point for global marine manufacturing hubs and regional markets, supporting investment, growth and competitiveness across the marine economy.