DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- One year after Dubai hosted the 27th International Council of Museums General Conference (ICOM Dubai 2025), the gathering continues to shape the emirate’s cultural and environmental landscape.

Held from 11th to 17th November 2025 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Ministe and Ruler of Dubai, the conference marked the first time the event was held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Bringing together more than 5,500 museum professionals, cultural leaders and decision-makers from around the world, ICOM Dubai 2025 reinforced the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, creativity and knowledge exchange.

Under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ the conference featured more than 180 sessions, workshops and discussions exploring Youth Power, Intangible Heritage and New Technologies.

It also strengthened international partnerships and advanced discussions on the evolving role of museums in society and their capacity to respond to rapid change.

The conference also marked significant milestones for the global museum community, including the adoption of six resolutions guiding ICOM’s strategic priorities for 2025–2028, the announcement of a joint ICOM–UNESCO initiative on artificial intelligence in museums, and the presentation of the inaugural ICOM Award for Sustainable Development Practice in Museums. These outcomes continue to inform international efforts to strengthen museum

practice, promote inclusivity and advance sustainable cultural development. The conference’s key outcomes and achievements are documented in the ICOM Dubai 2025 Final Report, available in Arabic and English on the official conference website.

Among the conference’s most tangible legacies is the ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest, established by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in collaboration with Terra at Expo City Dubai, with schoolchildren taking part in the planting.

Conceived as a living expression of the conference’s values, the project brings together cultural heritage conservation, environmental responsibility and youth participation, showing how ideas exchanged at global cultural gatherings can translate into meaningful, lasting initiatives.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, highlighted how the conference’s legacy continues through the relationships and partnerships it has established and the shared ideas that are being developed further.

She said, “One year on, the ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest gives that legacy a living expression. It reflects the value of people coming together and sharing responsibility for protecting our heritage and environment. Through this initiative, they can deepen their connection with nature, contribute to their community and see how their actions help protect the environment and conserve its resources.” She also emphasised the importance of collaboration in raising public awareness of the cultural and natural heritage we share, helping to safeguard it for future generations."

Located at Terra, Expo City Dubai, the ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest was inspired by the Miyawaki method and adapted to local arid conditions. It includes more than 25 native plant species, including ghaf, sidr, samr and arak trees, to support biodiversity and develop a resilient urban ecosystem.

The initiative also celebrates the UAE’s longstanding connection to its natural environment and the importance of passing traditional environmental knowledge and experience to future generations.

Over its first year, the ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest has shown encouraging signs of ecological growth and development.

Monitoring has recorded the natural emergence of 11 additional plant species beyond those originally planted, reflecting conditions that support greater biodiversity.

Mushrooms have also appeared on the forest floor, indicating fungal activity in the soil that remains under scientific observation.

The project has adopted a subsurface drip irrigation system across two independently monitored zones, enabling more precise measurement of water use.

Terra has also incorporated organic mulch sourced from native grasses to retain soil moisture and support healthier growing conditions.

Ongoing ecological monitoring and soil analysis are helping the team assess changes in vegetation and soil conditions.

The resulting data offer insights into how native plants and natural regeneration can support biodiversity and inform future urban greening initiatives in Dubai and other arid environments.

The ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest also reflects the broader strategic partnership between Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai, which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s cultural and creative sector through collaborative initiatives that connect culture, innovation and sustainability.

By bringing traditional environmental knowledge together with contemporary ecological practices, the project embodies the aims of ICOM Dubai 2025 and its vision of cultural institutions as active contributors to development and positive change in people’s lives.

As Dubai marks the first anniversary of ICOM Dubai 2025, the ICOM Dubai Legacy Pocket Forest continues to grow as a living expression of the conference’s legacy.

It demonstrates how shared ideas can become tangible initiatives and practices, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to strengthening collaboration, expanding partnerships and applying knowledge and innovation to serve communities and the environment while building a sustainable future for generations to come.