DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police is showcasing an innovative system developed by Dubai Police Academy students, in collaboration with the General Department of Transport and Rescue, to protect drones from sinking following unexpected technical failures during missions over bodies of water, using 3D printing technology.

The system is being showcased during Dubai Police’s participation in the 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show 2026.

It incorporates specially designed supports fitted with lightweight flotation materials, determined through engineering calculations based on the drone’s weight, enabling it to remain afloat following an emergency water landing, facilitating its recovery and safeguarding equipment and data collected during field operations.

Dubai Police specialists told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the system is not intended to convert drones into aircraft designed for water landings, but rather to provide an additional safety mechanism to minimise losses resulting from unexpected technical failures during maritime missions.

The development stages of the project, which has entered operational use according to those overseeing it, included preparing engineering designs, calculating weight and buoyancy requirements, selecting suitable materials and attachment methods, and producing the prototype using 3D printing technology.

Dubai Police is also showcasing Haddad, an autonomous security vessel operated by the Ports Police Station. According to specialists at the pavilion, the fully electric vessel can operate for 24 hours at full capacity, extending to three days at reduced speeds and when remaining in a designated location.

The unmanned vessel incorporates advanced radar, cameras, artificial intelligence technologies, a long-range acoustic communication system, autonomous navigation and remote-control capabilities.

It can follow predetermined maritime routes, respond to surrounding vessel traffic in accordance with maritime collision avoidance regulations, and transmit data and images to the operations centre.

Its responsibilities include monitoring coastlines and waterways, enforcing speed limits, identifying boat and personal watercraft registration numbers, and supporting rescue teams in reconnaissance and surveillance operations.

According to those overseeing the project, the vessel takes its name from one of the falcons belonging to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The General Department of Transport and Rescue is also showcasing a multipurpose Mercedes rescue vehicle equipped with specialised equipment supplied by Austria’s Rosenbauer.

The vehicle accommodates six personnel with their equipment and supports land and maritime rescue operations, including responses to building collapses, incidents in mountainous areas and valleys, vehicle fires and traffic accidents.

Specialists highlighted the use of similar vehicles in domestic and international rescue missions, including operations in Türkiye, Morocco, Libya and Nepal.

As part of efforts to identify and nurture young sporting talent, Dubai Police is also displaying an upgraded personal watercraft featuring a four-stroke engine, a larger design and several technical improvements, currently used to train young athletes in personal watercraft racing.

Maritime rescue teams are showcasing diving equipment used in search and rescue operations and the recovery of submerged property.

The exhibition continues until 29th November at Dubai Harbour.