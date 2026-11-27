DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition runs until 29 November at Dubai Harbour, bringing together more than 300 companies and brands from over 25 countries, with more than 100 yachts and watercraft on display.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed toured the stands of several leading international companies specialising in yacht building and marine equipment manufacturing, as well as the Italian Pavilion and the stand of Dubai International Marine Club.

H.H. reviewed the latest exhibits, technologies and innovative designs in the yacht and boat industry and was briefed on key products, projects and advanced solutions presented by participating companies, as well as the rapid advances in marine engineering, technology, manufacturing and specialised services. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also met representatives of several UAE and international companies operating in the maritime sector.

Global Standing

The Dubai International Boat Show reinforces Dubai’s position as a global yachting hub and a leading destination for maritime tourism. The emirate’s modern infrastructure and advanced facilities have made it a preferred destination for visiting yachts and a major port of call for cruise ships from around the world.

As a leading international platform bringing together major manufacturers, global brands, experts and investors in the maritime sector, the exhibition further strengthens Dubai’s position as a premier destination for major industry events and specialised exhibitions, supporting the growth of the maritime economy and expanding opportunities for collaboration, partnerships and investment in this vital sector.

The exhibition also highlights the UAE’s growing capabilities in yacht design, engineering and manufacturing, with several locally manufactured yachts among those making their global and regional debuts at this year’s edition.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the visit were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and a number of officials.

The five-day exhibition brings together more than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries, with over 100 yachts and watercraft on display. It features national pavilions representing China, Italy and the United States, alongside new international participation from South Korea and Slovenia. This year’s edition has attracted more than 50 new companies and brands, including over 20 first-time exhibitors.

This year’s edition also features a series of global and regional premieres of yachts and new models, alongside strong participation from marine manufacturing and services companies, reflecting growing international confidence in the opportunities offered by Dubai and the wider region in the maritime industry.