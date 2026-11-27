AL AIN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the Afrah Al Emarat group wedding for 191 grooms from Al Ain Region, held at Al Jahili Fort. The celebration reflected the values of unity and social solidarity deeply rooted in Emirati society.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his children; Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, alongside several sheikhs, senior officials, community dignitaries, relatives of the grooms, and invited guests and well-wishers.

Organised by Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, in coordination with the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region and the Department of Community Development’s Medeem initiative, the group wedding featured a range of cultural and heritage activities. These included traditional Emirati songs, folk performances, poetry recitals and an aerial display, celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and enduring social values.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families on the joyous occasion, wishing them a happy, peaceful and stable married life and success in building strong families founded on love and compassion, strengthening family bonds and contributing to a cohesive and harmonious society.

H.H. also highlighted the continued commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to supporting Emiratis and empowering young people to establish stable and cohesive families. He emphasised the family’s central role in the nation’s development and prosperity, and in preserving the Emirati values of love, compassion and social solidarity.

The group wedding was organised in line with the objectives of the Year of Family, which highlights the family’s central role in society and promotes the longstanding Emirati values of family unity, compassion and solidarity.

The occasion also reflects ongoing efforts to encourage young people to marry, simplify marriage arrangements and ease associated financial burdens, while promoting moderation and simplicity in wedding celebrations to support the establishment of stable and cohesive Emirati families.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the UAE leadership for its continued support for Emirati youth and commitment to helping them build stable family lives by easing the financial burdens of marriage.

Al Dhaheri emphasised that strong, cohesive families are fundamental to the UAE’s progress and the prosperity of its society, providing the foundation for a connected community capable of sustaining the nation’s journey of development and achievement.

He added that group weddings are an important community initiative that supports young people as they begin married life by encouraging marriage, easing its requirements and promoting the Emirati values of moderation and social solidarity. He noted that these initiatives reflect the UAE’s vision of building a cohesive and sustainable society, strengthening family stability and supporting the family’s vital role in raising future generations and preserving national identity.

The newlyweds and their families expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the generous patronage of the group wedding and to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for attending the celebration and sharing in their joy.

They emphasised that the presence of the UAE’s leadership at such community occasions reflects the leadership’s close bonds with the people, as well as its continued commitment to the stability and wellbeing of Emirati families.

The attendees also praised national initiatives that help simplify marriage arrangements and ease associated costs, enabling young people to begin married life with greater financial comfort and encouraging them to establish stable families. They highlighted the role of these initiatives in strengthening community cohesion and reinforcing the values of love, compassion and solidarity that characterise Emirati society.