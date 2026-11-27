DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), an entity under the Dubai Media Council, honoured the winners of the national short film competition ‘Stories of Our Determination’, presenting 11 awards across the filmmaker and student categories. The awards ceremony was held at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall as part of Dubai’s National Month celebrations organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, to mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the competition celebrates the strength and solidarity of UAE society through films capturing personal stories of determination, resilience and hope. Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, attended the awards ceremony.

The competition exceeded expectations with 640 registrations from citizens and residents of different nationalities. Films created using artificial intelligence accounted for more than 200 entries, the highest among the competition categories. The 55 selected films were screened at Roxy Cinemas under the theme ‘55 Years. 55 Films. One Nation.’ ahead of the announcement of the winners, bringing stories from across the community to cinema audiences.

The Dubai Films and Games Commission organised the screenings, while the awards ceremony was held in cooperation with Brand Dubai.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri congratulated the 11 winners and expressed her appreciation to all participants for sharing their perspectives and personal experiences. She also thanked the jury members for their efforts in evaluating the entries and selecting the winning films.

Al Marri said, "On the occasion of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, we wanted to see the UAE through the eyes of those who live here. Everyone has their own perspective on this nation, and the stories found in everyday life reveal what it means to belong and how people stand by one another. By bringing these stories to the screen in the voices of those who have lived them, we give future generations an opportunity to discover UAE society through the experiences of its citizens and residents.”

She added, "We want every talented individual in Dubai to have the opportunity to make a film and a platform to share it with audiences. We encourage filmmakers, students and anyone with a story to tell through film to take advantage of such opportunities. A student’s first film, made using a smartphone, could mark the beginning of a professional career, opening up opportunities to showcase their work, connect with audiences and discover the impact their story can have. By creating these opportunities, we are expanding the pool of talent contributing to Dubai’s film industry and bringing more stories from the UAE to the screen.”

She noted that ‘Stories of Our Determination’ had given citizens and residents the opportunity to express their creativity through film, reflecting both the diversity of UAE society and the shared sense of belonging and appreciation for the nation that unites its people.

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council, said: “The strong participation in ‘Stories of Our Determination’ reflects the depth of filmmaking talent in Dubai and the ambition of many to write, direct and produce their own films. The competition has renewed interest in short films within Dubai’s creative community, providing a platform for students, emerging talent and filmmakers to connect and share their work with audiences on the big screen.”

He added: “The true value of the competition lies in the opportunities it can generate for the industry. The film industry grows when directors have the opportunity to build on their first film, when producers identify promising local projects to invest in, and when audiences see more stories from their own communities reflected on screen. Film competitions in Dubai are important in this regard, as they help discover talent and identify promising projects at an early stage, opening up opportunities for their development within the film production sector.”

Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “We saw a wide range of filmmaking techniques, from shooting with smartphones and cameras to using animation and artificial intelligence. Screening the selected films on the big screen gave filmmakers the opportunity to experience the impact of their creative choices from the audience’s perspective. This is a valuable experience that participants can draw on in their future projects.”

Emirati filmmaker Nujoom Alghanem, a member of the jury, said: “Seeing 55 short films screened in cinemas brought back to Dubai the distinctive atmosphere of film festivals. Presenting these works to an audience creates opportunities for people to come together, exchange perspectives and discuss both the stories and the creative choices behind them. For me, one of the most rewarding outcomes of the competition was seeing short films return to the cinema, where they could be experienced and discussed collectively.”

Alghanem added: “During the judging process, I was particularly impressed by the strong participation, the diversity of the stories and the range of creative approaches to filmmaking. In one film, an empty chair at a family dining table conveyed the emotion of waiting, while in another, flashes of light exchanged between balconies captured the solidarity of neighbours. When filmmakers find such rich creative inspiration in the familiar details of everyday life, it reflects a creative energy worth nurturing. It also enriches Dubai’s film industry with works that draw their unique identity from the city and the people who live here.

The awards were presented across the filmmaker and student categories, recognising excellence in AI-generated films, documentaries and animated films, alongside Special Jury Awards.

In the filmmaker category, Best AI Film awards were presented to Bilal Ali Mehdi for ‘Saher’ while Best Narrative awarded to Naveed Rauf Abdul Rauf for ‘The Hook’. Andrew James Yousaf received the Best Documentary Film award for ‘A Journey of Determination (Marwa’s Story)’, while Abdulla Mohammed Alblooshi won the Best Animated Film award for ‘The Empty Chair’.

Special Jury Awards were presented to Bijoy Valiya Purayil for ‘AMEERA’; Zainab Murtaza Ali for ‘Star Catcher’; Withanage Asanga Nilan Cooray for ‘Silent Heroes’; and Moustafa Ramadan Sayedahmed Ahmed for ‘Love message to the UAE’.

In the student category, Chris Jeoff Bernales Lopez won the Best AI Film award for ‘THE UNFINISHED LIST’; Shaikha Saeed Alneyadi received the Best Documentary Film award for ‘In the Shade of the Ghaf Tree’ and Jonneil Anne L. Tinguban won the Best Animated Film award for ‘The ART of Perseverance’.

The winning films offered different perspectives on the values of national service, sacrifice and solidarity. ‘The Hook’ explores the legacy of national service across three generations of an Emirati family working in the police, medicine and civil defence, while ‘The Empty Chair’ portrays the quiet sacrifices of a family awaiting the return of a soldier on duty. ‘Saher’ follows a young Emirati pilot on a night patrol, highlighting the dedication of those who safeguard the nation and the families who support them. The animated short ‘Star Catcher’ captures the spirit of solidarity through the story of a young girl whose torch signals bring together neighbours of different nationalities, reflecting the bonds that unite the UAE’s diverse communities.

The winners were announced following a multi-stage evaluation process that included technical assessments, eligibility checks and preliminary selection. The jury then reviewed the shortlisted entries, selected the 55 films for the official screening programme and determined the winners in accordance with the competition criteria.

The seven-member jury comprised leading figures from cinema, media, screenwriting, production and the arts, including Ali Jaber, Advisor at Dubai Media Council and Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai; and Nujoom Alghanem, an Emirati poet, artist and filmmaker, and co-founder of Nahar Productions. Alghanem has directed more than 20 films, received the Pride of the UAE Medal in 2018 and represented the UAE at its National Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2019.

The panel also included Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission; Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, an Emirati screenwriter; and Jax Dyer, an international executive producer and production supervisor with more than 36 years of experience, whose credits include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Other members included Ammar Galal, director, producer, writer and founder of thirty ten films, whose work has been screened at the Berlin International Film Festival and received the Grand Prize at HollyShorts, qualifying for Oscar consideration; and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, an actor in Hindi cinema and theatre.

To encourage participation from across the community, the competition was open to individuals with no previous filmmaking experience and did not require the use of professional equipment. Participants could submit completed films of up to five minutes, produced using smartphones, cameras, animation, artificial intelligence or a combination of techniques.

Entries spanned fiction, documentary, experimental and hybrid formats, exploring four national themes: ‘Those Who Protected Us’, ‘One Nation, Many Communities’, ‘Life Continued’ and ‘Stronger Toward the Future’.

The Dubai Media Council will include the 55 selected films in a permanent national archive, preserving these personal accounts for future generations. The archive will give the films a lasting presence beyond their original screenings, documenting the determination of UAE society and the shared values of belonging, solidarity and hope that unite its people.