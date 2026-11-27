DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Press Club (DPC) concluded the training phase of the sports track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the participation of 30 trainees.

The two-week programme combined specialised workshops and field training to develop Emirati talent in sports content creation and enable participants to produce high-quality digital content reflecting Dubai’s sporting achievements and global standing.

The second week focused on visual content production, sports interviews, media communication and storytelling across digital platforms.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, said the programme reflects the Club’s commitment to developing specialised training programmes that address the needs of Dubai’s key sectors and create new opportunities for Emirati talent. She noted that combining media expertise with practical experience enables participants to produce innovative content that reflects the diversity of Dubai’s sporting landscape and its global standing.

The second week of training featured a session titled ‘Dubai: Where the World of Sport Meets’, led by Eisa Sharif, Director of the World Sports Summit and Director of the Events Department at DSC. The session highlighted Dubai’s position as a global sporting destination and its role in attracting international events. Sharif also discussed the World Sports Summit and its focus on the future of sport, leadership, emerging technologies, talent development and artificial intelligence.

A workshop titled ‘Sports Content Through a Creative Lens’, led by Mansoor Al Mansoori, a videography specialist and trainer, covered sports filming techniques, shot selection, camera angles, visual storytelling, video editing and short-form content production for digital platforms.

During a workshop titled ‘The Art of On-Camera Sports Interviews’, Ahmed Najdat, journalist, podcast host and digital content creator at Sky News Arabia, explored techniques for preparing and conducting sports interviews, formulating questions, engaging with guests and handling unexpected situations, while building confidence and developing a strong on-camera presence.

Dr. Abdullah Abdulkarim Al Raisi, a consultant, expert and trainer in media content strategies, led a session titled ‘The Official Spokesperson: Engaging Today’s Audiences’. The session focused on developing and delivering media messages with clarity and confidence, handling challenging questions and navigating different media situations while maintaining credibility.

The programme also featured an interactive workshop titled ‘Sports Content from MONIIFY’s Perspective’, hosted at MONIIFY’s Dubai office. The workshop explored how sports news and statistics can be turned into compelling business stories, with a focus on sponsorship, investment and commercial opportunities in the sports sector. Participants also explored techniques for developing and publishing content across digital platforms.

The workshops concluded with a session titled ‘Creating Sports News for Every Screen’, led by sports presenter Lutfi Al Zoabi from Al Mashhad. The session examined the evolution of sports media from television news bulletins to digital platforms and podcasts, highlighting interviewing and storytelling skills, the importance of balancing speed with accuracy, and adapting content to different platforms and audiences.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head, Media Talent Development at DPC, said the programme drew on the expertise of leading professionals and media organisations, enabling participants to develop specialised content that combines creativity and credibility.

Amna Alebri, Project Manager – Media Talent Development at DPC, highlighted the importance of practical training in helping participants apply their skills, turn ideas into projects and independently produce specialised sports content.

With the training phase complete, participants are preparing to present their projects to a judging panel ahead of the graduation ceremony, during which outstanding projects will be recognised.

The programme forms part of DPC’s ongoing efforts to develop Emirati talent and strengthen the presence of specialised Emirati content across digital platforms.