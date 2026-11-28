LIMA, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A Peruvian air force helicopter carrying military personnel crashed in a coca-growing river basin in the country's southeast, killing eight people and seriously injuring the pilot, the Ministry of Defence said Friday.

The helicopter crashed while on a mission to rescue a patrol in a remote area of the valley formed by the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, known by its Spanish acronym VRAEM, authorities said.

"Search and rescue operations located the aircraft and the nine military personnel who were on board," the ministry said in a statement.

The pilot, the sole survivor, was evacuated to Lima to receive specialised medical treatment.