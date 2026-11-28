NEW YORK, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has warned of rising violence, threats and harassment targeting women in political and public life worldwide, saying such practices undermine their participation and perpetuate inequality in representation and decision-making.

In a statement marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the committee said women worldwide face physical, verbal and technology-facilitated violence, citing incidents involving killings, assaults, death threats and sexual violence in several countries.

CEDAW said intersecting forms of discrimination can exacerbate the risk of gender-based violence, particularly for rural and Indigenous women and women with disabilities, who may face harassment, intimidation and threats linked to their political participation.

It stressed the need for countries to prevent and respond to such violence and ensure that all women can participate safely and equally in political life.

The committee called on countries to "implement comprehensive institutional measures, assessments, accountability and complaint mechanisms and parity strategies to quantify the issues relating to stereotypes, dismantle gender stereotypes and protect the lives and integrity of women human rights defenders."

It stressed that equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making positions is fundamental to building more just and equitable societies.