SHANGHAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China established a national science and technology ethics society at Fudan University in Shanghai, bringing together expertise across disciplines to promote responsible innovation and strengthen ethical governance.

Mei Hong, the society's first president and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the society will serve as a bridge connecting academic communities in the natural sciences, engineering and technology, and the humanities and social sciences. It aims to promote research cooperation and build a knowledge and practice system for science and technology ethics that is rooted in China and open to the world.

The society will also work on ethics norms and standards, provide professional advice, promote education and training, foster academic integrity, and strengthen international exchanges and cooperation, Mei added.

The need for stronger ethical governance has grown increasingly pressing as emerging technologies raise complex questions, from the risks of artificial intelligence to the ethical dilemmas surrounding brain-computer interfaces.