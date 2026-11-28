JAKARTA, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said authorities are investigating hundreds of corporations in connection with forest and land fires, warning companies to fulfill their fire prevention obligations.

"Forest and land fires are man-made, and I will no longer show any tolerance; I will not hesitate. The police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating hundreds of corporations," Prabowo said.

Prabowo noted that certain parties, ranging from officials to companies, are still willing to harm the nation's economy for personal gain.

The President emphasised that he is not against corporations, as economic development requires cooperation between the government and the private sector. However, companies must comply with the law and carry out their responsibilities.

In particular, Prabowo pointed to plantation and mining concession holders who have been granted management permits and loan assistance to run their businesses, yet have failed to meet their obligation to prevent fires on the land they manage.