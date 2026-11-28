SHARJAH, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Khorfakkan (UKF) hosted the third and final day of the 58th General Conference of the Association of Arab Universities, which focused on strengthening academic cooperation and addressing technological transformations in higher education and scientific research.

Organised jointly by the Association of Arab Universities, the University of Sharjah (UOS) and UKF, the conference brought together Professor Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association, more than 60 presidents and directors of Arab universities, and academic leaders from across the Arab world.

Salama highlighted the Association's role in fostering integration among Arab universities and coordinating efforts to address rapid changes driven by artificial intelligence (AI). He stressed the importance of developing common strategies to improve the quality of education and scientific research and strengthen the global competitiveness of Arab universities.

Speaking on behalf of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Advisor to the Chancellor of UOS, member of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research and member of UKF's Board of Trustees, highlighted the role of higher education and scientific research in building knowledge-based societies.

He said developing an academic environment centred on excellence, quality and innovation, while empowering universities to generate knowledge and drive development, will solidify Sharjah's position as a regional and international destination for higher education and scientific research.

Professor Essam El-Din Agamy, Chancellor of UOS and President of the 58th session of the conference, thanked the Association's General Secretariat for organising the event, noting that it extended beyond internal organisational matters to provide a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and discussions on various aspects of higher education.

Professor Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of UKF, said the university's strategy focuses on expanding its international presence and developing its academic and research capabilities in line with the highest quality standards.

He noted that the university places students at the heart of its priorities by fostering innovation and knowledge production, preparing graduates to compete globally and strengthening cooperation among Arab universities to enhance their international competitiveness.

The conference proceedings included a panel discussion titled "Arab Universities in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Reality, Challenges, and Future Prospects", moderated by Dr Saif Khamis Al Naqbi, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at UKF.

Panellists included Professor Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of UKF; Professor Moawad El-Kholy, President of New Mansoura University in the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Professor Said bin Hamad Al-Rubai’i, President of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in the Sultanate of Oman.

On the sidelines of the conference, the University of Khorfakkan signed memoranda of cooperation with several other Arab universities to strengthen academic and research integration, facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, and develop joint initiatives, projects and long-term institutional partnerships.

The conference concluded with an introductory tour for the participating delegations, featuring key cultural and tourist landmarks in the city of Khorfakkan. The delegates also visited the Sharjah Centre for Marine Sciences Research at the University of Khorfakkan, where they explored its scientific facilities, research capabilities, and specialised projects in marine sciences.