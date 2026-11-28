ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 55th Eid Al Etihad Team has announced locations for nationwide celebrations and community events, inviting citizens and residents to mark the occasion across all seven emirates throughout November and December.

Held under the tagline, "Belonging in Unity", this year's celebrations draw on the personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage of communities to reinforce a sense of belonging and national identity.

To help everyone take part, the team announced locations across the seven emirates where the public can watch the official ceremony and join the celebrations.

In Abu Dhabi, celebrations will take place in Khalifa City, Al Falah City and Al Shamkhah City, as well as at Majalis Abu Dhabi. In Al Dhafra Region, venues include the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Al Ghayathi and Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi, while in Al Ain, celebrations will take place at Majlis Al Ain Museum, Majlis Al Masoudi, Majlis Mezyad and Majlis Al Qua'a.

In Dubai, celebrations will be held at Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa and City Walk.

In Sharjah, events will take place at Al Siyouh Park and Kshisha Park, while in Ajman, celebrations will be held at Al Jurf Family Park and Al Warqa Park.

In Umm Al Quwain, celebrations will take place at Mall of UAQ, while in Ras Al Khaimah, venues include Corniche Al Qawasim, Manar Mall and RAK Cultural Centre. In Fujairah, celebrations will take place at Fujairah Fort and Majlis Al Baha.

The official ceremony will also be screened at cinemas nationwide and broadcast on local television channels, as well as on Eid Al Etihad's official YouTube channel and website, so everyone can join in the celebrations. Screening and broadcast times will be announced through its social media channels.

The Eid Al Etihad Team has also developed three Celebration Guides, available on the official website, offering practical ideas and activities to help families, organisations and schools come together to celebrate this year's tagline.

Through storytelling, shared traditions and creative activities, the guides encourage community participation and a sense of belonging as part of the "Our Celebration, Made Together" initiative.

To complement these celebrations, the official Eid Al Etihad playlist is available on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube Channel @EidAlEtihad, featuring a collection of national songs that bring joy, pride and a sense of belonging to shared moments of celebration.

Further information on celebrations and programmes across the UAE is available on the official website, EidAlEtihad.ae.