ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City (BMC) has performed four organ transplants in 24 hours, including three kidney transplants and one liver transplant, using organs donated by three deceased donors in the UAE.

The procedures were carried out by multidisciplinary transplant teams working in parallel, with all four recipients recovering well.

The achievement comes shortly after the hospital’s transplant department completed 100 organ transplants, highlighting the expanding availability of specialised treatment for patients with end-stage organ failure in the UAE.

Medical teams mobilised at short notice after receiving organ availability notifications through HAYAT, the UAE’s national organ donation and transplantation programme. The team rapidly coordinated recipient assessments, compatibility testing, organ retrieval, surgical preparation, and postoperative care.

Dr. Venkat Sainaresh Vellanki, HOD, Transplant Nephrologist and Consultant Nephrology, said, “Over the past four to five years, we have witnessed a steady increase in organ donations in the UAE, supported by sustained public awareness and education initiatives. More patients who have been dependent on dialysis are now receiving transplants, returning to work, and leading productive lives.

"Our investments in an integrated, multi-organ transplant programme have enabled us to accommodate multiple procedures and make effective use of the precious organs made available through the national donation programme.”

The liver transplant recipient, a 56-year-old man, had developed advanced chronic liver disease due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), a form of fatty liver disease. He has recovered well and hopes to return to work.

The achievement builds on BMC’s established transplant programme, which offers complex procedures, including robotic kidney transplantation and simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation.