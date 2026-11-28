CAIRO, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 33rd edition of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses will conclude on Sunday, with the 19th and final leg at Gezira Sporting Club Racecourse in Cairo, capping an international series spanning four continents under the banner "From the UAE to the World".

The race series is held with the support of the UAE leadership to develop the purebred Arabian horse racing industry, support owners and breeders worldwide, encourage the ownership and breeding of purebred Arabian horses, and strengthen their presence at leading international racecourses.

The Egyptian leg is one of the principal Arab rounds of the series, supporting Arabian horse racing, encouraging owners and breeders to invest in breeding and improving purebred Arabian horses, and strengthening the fraternal and historic ties between the UAE and Egypt.

The festival features seven races with a total of 53 runners, headlined by the 1,600-metre UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, the fifth race on the programme, featuring eight runners and scheduled to start at 4:30 pm UAE time.

The programme includes three 1,400-metre races: the Al Masaood Cup with eight runners, the Al Dhafra Cup with 10 runners and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council Cup with eight runners, followed by the 1,300-metre Al Ain Cup with eight runners.

The programme continues with the sixth race, the 1,300-metre Abu Dhabi Cup, featuring six runners, before concluding with the seventh race, the 1,400-metre Department of Culture and Tourism Cup with five runners.

The main race brings together eight of Egypt’s leading purebred Arabian horses: Fahd Al Ameen, owned by Riyad Jalal Abu Hussein; Al Mougy (Al Ahram Stables); Bariq Al Amal and Mabrouka Saafan (Saafan Stables); Kanaan Akhenaton (Heirs of Badrawi Stables); Embaby Bandar (Mahmoud Bandar Stables); and Dayma Amer and Rawy (Ahmed Ezzat Gaballah).

The Cairo leg concludes a season comprising 19 races across 18 countries and four continents, reflecting the Cup’s international standing and its role in supporting the Arabian horse racing industry and promoting the breed worldwide.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, highlighted the significance of hosting the season finale in Egypt.

“We take pride in staging the closing leg of the Cup in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, following a journey rich in success across a range of international racecourses, and we look forward to a strong contest bringing together elite purebred Arabians, in a way that reflects the standing of this race and its importance to owners and breeders,” he said.

Al Dhaheri added, “We value the efforts of those organising the Egypt leg and the cooperation they have extended to make this event a success. We take pride in what the participation of purebred Arabians adds to the competition, and in the way it highlights Egypt’s long-standing position in breeding the Arabian horse. We hope the closing leg delivers a contest worthy of what the Cup has achieved across its 33rd Edition.”