AL AIN, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited the 2nd Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX), taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, until 29th November, 2026.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The exhibition spans 35,000 square metres and features 14 specialised sectors, including hunting, equestrian sports, falconry, camping, outdoor sports, shooting equipment, safari experiences, and arts and handicrafts. It also offers a range of heritage activities and programmes.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the exhibition pavilions, where participating local and international companies and organisations showcased products, services and experiences that reflect the deep roots of Emirati heritage, and the diversity of traditional ways of life.

He commended the exhibition for bringing together specialists, hobbyists and heritage enthusiasts to share knowledge and expertise, strengthening cooperation in hunting, equestrian pursuits and traditional crafts, and supporting efforts to preserve the UAE’s heritage, develop related sectors and pass traditions on to future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza affirmed that the second edition of the event reflects Al Ain Region’s standing as a centre for heritage and culture, and its growing role in hosting events that celebrate the nation’s heritage and highlight its historical significance.

He noted that such events give Emirati heritage a stronger presence in cultural life and deepen the connection of successive generations to its values and traditions, ensuring that it endures as a pillar of national identity and a link between the past, present and future.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the gracious patronage of the exhibition and the continued support for its success and development.

“This second edition builds on ADNEC Group’s strategy to strengthen Abu Dhabi as a leading business tourism hub and develop the exhibitions and specialised events sector in Al Ain Region."

He said these efforts enhance the region’s appeal as an international destination for heritage and cultural events, support the sector’s growth and increase its contribution to the economy and tourism.

The 2nd AAIHEX marks a significant expansion with floor space increasing by 46 percent from 24,000 square metres in 2025 to 35,000 square metres in 2026. The event is hosting 1,020 exhibitors and brands – an increase of 17 percent from 2025.

Local UAE companies account for 40 percent of all exhibitors, with 236 of those companies participating for the first time. The number of countries represented has also risen to 50.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 10 am to 10 pm. Throughout its five-day run, families and enthusiasts of hunting, equestrian sports and heritage can enjoy a programme of shows, competitions and heritage activities combining culture and entertainment for all ages.