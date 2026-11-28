ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development has launched the Centre of Excellence for Rural Development, following its approval by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

The centre will serve as a unified digital knowledge platform to document successful development initiatives, facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices from the UAE and abroad, and adapt them to the needs of villages and rural communities.

It aims to support economic, social, cultural and tourism development in rural areas, improve quality of life and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global reference for rural development.

The launch reflects the importance of rural areas as a home to the UAE’s national heritage and a source of future growth. It advances the Council’s vision to support villages in contributing to national progress by building on their economic, social, cultural and tourism strengths.

Mohamed Khalifa Alkaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said the launch aligns with the UAE leadership’s directives to establish a comprehensive knowledge system that translates development expertise and successful experiences into practical solutions tailored to rural communities.

He added that the centre provides a platform for organisations, experts and practitioners to coordinate efforts, collaborate and share expertise. By drawing on local and international experience, supporting sustainable development models that create new opportunities for villages.

Alkaabi added that the Council aims to establish a specialised international network connecting rural development experts and strengthening the role of villages as active partners in national development.

The centre offers three main resources. The Approach sets out the criteria for selecting villages, the components of village development and revitalisation, the four stages of development and the partnerships that support them.

The Knowledge Library brings together best practices, lessons learned and field experience, with content searchable and browsable by topic. Resources provides guides, tools, templates and reports to support the planning and implementation of development initiatives.

The centre also features Share Your Experience, which allows contributors to submit their experiences and insights through a dedicated form. Editors and the Expert Council review submissions before publication to ensure the content is reliable, meets quality standards and can be applied in practice.

The centre will develop in three phases, begining with the launch of the knowledge platform providing access to the Council’s approach, knowledge and resources. The second introduces a members’ platform to facilitate communication, knowledge exchange and collaboration among rural development practitioners.

The third establishes an international network to broaden the exchange of experience and support the adoption and adaptation of effective practices to local needs.

The Emirates Villages model adopts an integrated approach to developing village facilities, services and economic opportunities. It covers community centres, shops, markets and majlises, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the development of nature trails and tourism experiences, and the organisation of sports and health events.

The model also includes economic and social programmes, support for festivals and cultural production, and efforts to secure international recognition for outstanding development initiatives in Emirati villages.

The centre will support the preservation of national heritage, sustainable rural growth and the UAE’s objectives for balanced and inclusive development.