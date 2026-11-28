DUBAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Craft has unveiled a line-up of eight vessels at the Dubai International Boat Show 2026 at Dubai Harbour, including three new SilverCat power catamarans, two Majesty superyachts and the refreshed Oryx 47LX.

The new models include the SilverCat 47 Family Series, SilverCat 47 Offshore and SilverCat 42 Offshore, alongside the Majesty 120 and Majesty 100 Terrace, two of the brand's best-selling superyachts.

Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, said the Dubai International Boat Show has played an important role in the group's development alongside Dubai's emergence as a leading global marine and luxury destination.

He noted that the continued organisation of the show amid current regional circumstances reflects Dubai's resilience and commitment to supporting the international marine industry.

Alshaali highlighted two milestones in the development of the group's superyacht portfolio this year, with the launch of the Majesty 145 in May, followed by the Majesty 160 on 23rd November.

Erwin Bamps, Group CEO of Gulf Craft, said the group continues to develop its design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, introducing models that cater to experienced yacht owners and first-time boat buyers while expanding its international presence.

He highlighted the significance of the three new SilverCat models in expanding the group's power catamaran portfolio and broadening recreational boating options.

The SilverCat 47 Family Series features a beam of approximately 4.9 metres, with usable deck width extending to around six metres when optional fold-down balconies are deployed. It includes a shaded forward lounge accommodating up to eight guests, a concealed electrically operated ladder, en-suite accommodation, a twin-seat helm and an air conditioning and ventilation system designed for warmer climates.

The SilverCat 47 Offshore features a 4.9-metre beam, combining sport fishing facilities with family cruising amenities. It offers outdoor spaces for fishing and entertaining, an enclosed saloon with panoramic glazing and comfortable accommodation.

The SilverCat 42 Offshore features dedicated sport fishing facilities, an enclosed air-conditioned saloon, a private cabin with a double bed and outdoor spaces designed for family cruising.

The group is also showcasing the Majesty 120, designed by Cristiano Gatto Design, featuring six staterooms, including the owner's suite. The Majesty 100 Terrace, designed by Dutch Phathom Studio, features a private owner's terrace and a design integrating interior and exterior spaces.

The refreshed Oryx 47LX features updated interior and exterior designs, a protected helm and saloon, entertainment spaces and accommodation suited to coastal cruising and weekend trips.

During the exhibition, which runs from 25th to 29th November at Dubai Harbour, Gulf Craft is also showcasing the services of its Superyacht Service Centre (SYSC), specialising in yacht maintenance, repair, refit and technical support.

Gulf Craft operates manufacturing and service facilities in the UAE and the Maldives, including a 43,000-square-foot shipyard in Umm Al Qaiwain, another facility in Ajman and a 9,000-square-metre manufacturing and marine services facility in the Maldives, operational since 2002.