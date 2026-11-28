BRUSSELS, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The ​European Union has imposed temporary limits on imports of hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars from China, effective 1st December, to protect EU automakers.

The quotas follow an agreement reached with China in October by European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič as part of efforts to rebalance trade relations. The two sides agreed to limit imports to 350,000 vehicles annually.

Pending the outcome of an ongoing trade investigation that could lead to longer-term import restrictions, the EU will apply the quotas from 1st December to 18th June, allowing just over 191,000 vehicles to be imported from China during that period.

"The restrictions are necessary to protect European industry against the recent sharp increase in imports of these vehicles," the Commission said in a press release.

The quotas also apply to vehicle imports from other countries, including Japan, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Korea and the United States.