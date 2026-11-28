AJMAN, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, has issued an administrative decision appointing Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob as Acting Director-General of the Chamber.

The decision aims to enhance institutional and administrative efficiency, ensure the continued implementation of the Chamber’s strategic plans and initiatives, and strengthen Ajman’s business environment and economic and investment competitiveness.

It also reinforces the Chamber’s role in representing private-sector interests, attracting high-quality investments, and expanding export opportunities and access to new markets for private-sector enterprises.