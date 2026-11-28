DUBAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will host a series of celebratory events for workers at more than 40 locations nationwide on 2nd and 3rd December, marking the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad under the theme "Our Workers’ Happiness in Our Union’s Celebration".

The events are organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Police; municipalities across the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Other organising partners include the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, the Events Security Committee, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

More than 30 companies and labour accommodation facilities are taking part in the celebrations, which will feature competitions, sports and entertainment activities, prize draws and gifts, including a car to be awarded to one participant.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance at MoHRE, said, “These celebrations form part of the Ministry’s sustained efforts, in collaboration with its partners, to bring joy to workers through innovative initiatives that strengthen their social integration and encourage their participation in national celebrations and other special occasions. Workers are a key pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development and an integral part of its labour market.”

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said the Ministry seeks to engage with workers, promote cooperation and partnership, and enhance their wellbeing and quality of life.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to organising social and humanitarian initiatives that reflect the UAE’s human-centric approach to labour market development.

MoHRE invited private sector companies and labour accommodation facilities wishing to involve their workers in the celebrations to visit its website (mohre.gov.ae) and select events based on their geographical location to facilitate participation.

The celebrations are sponsored by leading companies as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to supporting labour market initiatives.

Sponsors include DAMAC and Sobha as Diamond Sponsors; the Insurance Pool, Emirates Petroleum Company, Electronic Documents Centre and Binghatti Group as Platinum Sponsors; Majid Al Futtaim Group, Sky Blue, NMDC Energy and Al Ansari Exchange as Gold Sponsors; and AW Rostamani Group and du as Silver Sponsors.