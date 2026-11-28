WARSAW, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with Michał Baranowski, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in advanced technology and Agentic AI.

The two sides also explored opportunities to develop new partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Poland.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology in Warsaw, with the participation of Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

Discussions focused on opportunities to harness advanced technologies and agentic AI applications to support business growth, improve operational efficiency and enhance competitiveness.

The two sides also explored ways to expand trade and investment ties and encourage companies to capitalise on opportunities in both markets.

Discussions highlighted the support provided by Dubai Chambers to Polish companies seeking to establish and expand their operations in Dubai and leverage the emirate’s competitive advantages to access regional and global markets.

The meeting also addressed efforts to introduce Dubai-based companies to investment opportunities in Poland, highlighting the role of Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Warsaw in facilitating market entry, developing trade and investment partnerships, and connecting the two business communities.

Lootah said, “We are committed to expanding trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Poland by strengthening cooperation in sectors that will shape the future economy, particularly advanced technology and Agentic AI. This will create new opportunities to exchange expertise and develop innovative solutions that generate added economic value.

"We are focused on strengthening synergies between the business and innovation ecosystems in both markets and translating shared opportunities into high-value projects and investments that advance sustainable growth. We also remain committed to supporting Polish companies in capitalising on the promising opportunities available in Dubai.”

Dubai Chambers encouraged more Polish trade delegations to visit Dubai and greater participation by Polish companies in international exhibitions, conferences and economic events hosted by the emirate to strengthen business ties and develop partnerships in priority sectors.