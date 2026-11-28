SHARJAH, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) held an international workshop on Quantum Materials, organised jointly by the College of Sciences, through the Department of Applied Physics and Astronomy; the Research Institute of Sciences and Engineering (RISE); and the Office of International Relations. The workshop aimed to explore advanced functional materials and their vital roles in energy technologies and environmental sustainability.

The workshop featured scientific contributions from a group of international experts. Prof. Alexander Vasiliev from Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) shared insights into low-temperature physics, quantum magnetism, and energy conversion. Dr Safiya Khalil Alhashmi from New York University Abu Dhabi, UAE, highlighted nanomaterials, quantum systems, and their applications in sustainable energy. Prof. Alejandro Silhanek discussed nanostructured materials, superconductivity, and low-dissipation energy systems. The workshop concluded with an interactive discussion session, providing an opportunity for attendees, students, and participating experts to exchange views and ideas.

On the sidelines of the workshop, the University of Sharjah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia. The MoU was signed on behalf of UOS by Prof. Nouar Tabet, Dean of the College of Sciences and Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and on behalf of the Faculty of Physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University by its Dean, Prof. Vladimir Belokurov. The MoU aims to promote bilateral scientific and technical collaboration in the field of quantum cooperative phenomena. It also seeks to facilitate the exchange of research findings and organise visits and academic exchanges involving scientists and postgraduate students.