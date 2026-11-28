KUWAIT, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group concluded its participation in the 49th Kuwait International Book Fair 2026 by hosting a panel discussion, through TRENDS Global, titled Think Tanks and Artificial Intelligence: New Horizons for Knowledge Production.

The discussion brought together a distinguished group of academic and research leaders to explore the transformations artificial intelligence is bringing to the research landscape and the opportunities it offers for developing knowledge-production tools and shaping the future of think tanks.

The discussion explored opportunities to advance research and analytical methodologies, accelerate access to and processing of information, and enhance the efficiency of knowledge production, while underscoring the importance of scientific credibility and research responsibility.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman, TRENDS Group, affirmed that AI has become an undeniable reality, noting that TRENDS Group has translated this vision into action through an integrated AI strategy across its five companies, harnessing these technologies to advance knowledge-production tools.

He explained that the Group has launched “Atlas” and “Noor” as AI-powered digital researchers, alongside “Tech Bot,” which simplifies studies and innovations and provides information and analysis on global developments. The Group also deploys robots and intelligent systems at book fairs and conferences, as well as for data collection and analysis, particularly at TRENDS Barometer. These initiatives complement the launch of a specialised journal on artificial intelligence and the establishment of a dedicated research department in this field.

Professor Dr. Haila Hamad Al Mekaimi, Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science at Kuwait University, highlighted the importance of drawing on advanced international experiences, including smart-society models, and adapting them to develop local sectors and enhance the expertise of researchers and students. She also emphasised the role of academic and media institutions in strengthening knowledge partnerships, research collaboration, and the exchange of expertise to keep pace with global transformations.