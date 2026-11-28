DUBAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the ‘My Sustainable Living Pledge’, an interactive initiative that encourages residential customers to adopt simple, sustainable habits in their daily lives. Participants can see how everyday choices can improve household efficiency, reduce waste and conserve natural resources while contributing to a greener future in Dubai.

In just four steps, participants can select commitments that suit their lifestyles and see the potential impact of their choices. Once they submit their pledge, they receive a concise report showing the environmental difference their chosen actions could make.

Customers can take the pledge by selecting their type of residence (villa or apartment), choosing their commitments, providing the required household and contact information, and submitting the pledge through DEWA’s website at https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/Pledge.