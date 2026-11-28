DUBAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in collaboration with several government entities in Dubai, has launched the Dubai Cyclist Programme to promote safe and responsible cycling among students from an early age.

The Programme will integrate age-appropriate cycling education into the physical education curriculum at participating private schools across Dubai, combining classroom instruction with practical training to equip students with essential life skills and encourage safe mobility practices.

The launch of the Dubai Cyclist Programme coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge. It is supported by several government entities, including Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA).

The collaboration supports the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy, Dubai Social Agenda 33 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, complementing the emirate’s continued investment in cycling infrastructure and sustainable mobility.

The Programme aims to reach more than 250,000 students by 2033 through an innovative learning model that combines theoretical knowledge with practical cycling skills. Connecting education with health, wellbeing, sustainability, and urban planning, the Programme will help students build the confidence and skills to use Dubai’s cycling infrastructure safely and responsibly.

The Dubai Cyclist Programme aligns with the Skills for Life initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which empowers learners across Dubai with the practical, personal and social skills they need to be future-ready and navigate life, education and work with confidence. In line with the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy, Skills for Life places learners at the heart of their education journey and promotes lifelong learning from the early years through to graduation and beyond.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said that the Dubai Cyclist Programme reflects Dubai’s vision to develop an education model that places learners at its heart, equipping them with essential life skills to navigate everyday challenges with confidence, independence and responsibility, in line with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy.

She highlighted that the Programme aims to support students’ personal development while enhancing their health and wellbeing. It also aligns with Dubai’s efforts to promote cycling as a mode of transport and establish a pioneering global model that encourages students to commute to school using alternatives to private cars and public transport.

She expressed her appreciation to all entities supporting the initiative, both during its pilot phase and throughout its upcoming implementation stages. She commended their contributions to advancing the Programme’s objectives and expressed her hope to see it expanded across Dubai in the coming years.

In its first phase, the Dubai Cyclist Programme aims to reach around 6,400 students at Dubai private schools, in alignment with the emirate’s integrated network of cycling tracks being developed by the Roads and Transport Authority.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), welcomed the launch of the Dubai Cyclist Programme, highlighting its role in fostering a culture of safe and sustainable mobility and integrating physical activity into everyday life.

Al Tayer said: “RTA is developing an integrated flexible mobility ecosystem that combines walking, cycling and personal mobility with public transport. This is supported by safe, interconnected cycling infrastructure spanning more than 630 kilometres, linking residential areas with key destinations and public transport stations, enhancing first and last-mile connectivity, and expanding mobility options for residents and visitors.”

He noted that road safety awareness is a key pillar of RTA’s Traffic Safety Strategy, with the authority placing particular emphasis on instilling road safety principles and responsible road behaviour among school and university students through targeted awareness programmes and initiatives, including the ‘Golden Rules for Generations’ Safety’ programme.

Al Tayer stressed that the Programme’s target of reaching more than 250,000 students by 2033 would extend its social impact beyond school walls to families and the wider community. He added that fostering a cycling culture among younger generations, alongside the development of a safe and interconnected network of cycling tracks, would encourage physical activity and establish sustainable mobility as a practical choice in everyday life.

The Programme is designed to provide inclusive opportunities for students with different abilities and learning needs to participate. Training activities will be adapted for students of determination, enabling them to develop cycling skills while strengthening their independence and self-confidence.

The Programme’s pilot phase was completed at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, with around 160 students taking part alongside physical education teachers from six private schools in Dubai. Students trained in a dedicated, controlled environment designed to simulate real-world road conditions and enable them to practise cycling safely.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, emphasised that developing life skills from an early age plays an important role in nurturing confident, independent and socially responsible young people. She noted that the Dubai Cyclist Programme supports students in building greater self-reliance, responsibility and awareness in their daily lives.

She said: “We believe that building strong individuals begins early, by nurturing confidence, independence and a sense of responsibility. Programmes like this give young people the opportunity to develop these qualities through experience and apply them in ways that support their personal and social growth.”

She added: “We are also proud that inclusion and equal opportunity are integral to the Programme, enabling students of different abilities and needs to participate and benefit. This reflects Dubai’s commitment to creating an environment that broadens opportunities for participation and independence for all.”

Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai Cyclist Programme underscores the importance of investing in the development of students’ personal, life and physical skills, equipping them to navigate the challenges of life and the future with confidence and resilience. By encouraging young learners to embrace cycling as a mode of transport and to ride safely and responsibly from an early age, the Programme helps integrate physical activity into their daily lives, enhances their health and fitness, and instils lasting healthy habits that improve their quality of life.”

He added: “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to supporting impactful initiatives that equip younger generations with the skills and positive habits they need to adapt to a rapidly changing world and respond effectively to emerging challenges. We believe in the importance of providing well-equipped facilities, public spaces and parks that encourage physical activity and promote healthy and safe lifestyles, supporting students’ growth and development and nurturing a healthy, resilient generation capable of actively contributing to building the future.”

The Dubai Cyclist Programme combines structured learning with practical application through two pathways. The first integrates age-appropriate cycling education into the physical education curriculum at participating private schools, developing students’ cycling and bike-control skills while introducing road safety rules and responsible behaviour on designated cycling tracks.

The second pathway gives students opportunities to apply their learning in safe, controlled environments that simulate real-world conditions. Through practical experience, students develop greater awareness of potential risks, respect for other road users and the confidence to make responsible decisions. The Programme also encourages healthy, active lifestyles and supports students in becoming independent and confident cyclists.