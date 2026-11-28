JAKARTA, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Bank Indonesia (BI) expects Indonesia's economic growth to accelerate in 2027, potentially reaching 6%, supported by resilient domestic economic activity and rapid digital expansion.

BI Governor Destry Damayanti said the optimistic outlook was based on the country’s economic performance through the third quarter of 2026, when growth reached 5.45% despite persistent global uncertainty, the Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) reported.

"We believe this positive momentum will continue into 2027, though we must remain vigilant," Destry said at the central bank's 2026 Annual Meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

She explained that macroeconomic stability remained well-maintained, supported by strong external resilience and inflation kept within BI's target range of 2.5%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

In the banking sector, credit growth reached 13.2% in October 2026, a pace that BI expects to remain strong throughout 2027.

"Financial system stability also remains solid. The digital financial economy is expanding rapidly, enhancing efficiency and fostering an inclusive economy," Destry said.

She emphasised that achieving the 2027 growth target would require collective efforts and stronger policy coordination across five key areas.

First, she highlighted the need to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability as a prerequisite for sustained economic activity.

Second, authorities must strengthen external resilience to mitigate the impact of global volatility by improving export competitiveness and making Indonesia more attractive to investors.

Third, Destry emphasised the need to expand economic financing through domestic sources and foreign capital, including foreign direct investment.

The fourth priority is to strengthen national economic capacity and improve structural productivity.

Finally, policy coordination must promote inclusive regional economic development by connecting industrial demand with value chains across regions.