AJMAN, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber organised the “Ajman Chamber Partners Forum” to honour its partners from local and federal government entities and private-sector institutions for supporting its work, contributing to the development of its services, and implementing initiatives and projects during 2025 and 2026. These efforts have strengthened the Chamber’s role and supported the business community in the emirate.

Held at the headquarters of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, the event was attended by Mohammed Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani, First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber; members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors; and officials from government entities and private-sector institutions partnering with the Chamber.

Mohammed Al Aryani said: “Ajman Chamber believes that integration, cooperation and partnership are fundamental to achieving its objectives, which align with Ajman Vision 2030 and the principles of ‘We the UAE 2031’. The Chamber is proud of its 43 active partnerships at the local and international levels.”

He affirmed that the development and continued achievements witnessed in Ajman, guided by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, underscore the importance of complementary roles, coordinated efforts and stronger partnerships.

For his part, Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department at Ajman Chamber, explained that the Chamber’s significant achievements demonstrate the importance of this integration. Foremost among these is the “Unified Attestation Package”, a model of government integration that simplifies procedures and enhances the customer experience, alongside the launch of the “Smart Certificate of Origin” service and the “Export in One Step” initiative. These achievements reflect the impact of partnership in developing services and delivering added value to the business community.

He added, “Major achievements are not realised through individual efforts, but through collaboration, a shared vision and working as one team. This Forum is an occasion for the Chamber to express its appreciation and pride in its partners and their efforts and contributions to our journey of achievement. It is also the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and integration, as we continue to create opportunities and achieve further shared successes.”

Faisal Ismail Al Khouri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at Ajman Chamber, presented an overview of the Chamber’s strategic directions for the next phase.

At the conclusion of the Forum, Mohammed Al Aryani honoured the Chamber’s strategic partners from local and federal government entities and private-sector organisations.