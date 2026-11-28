ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island’s biggest weekend of the season is almost here. From 3rd to 6th December, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings four days of motorsport action to Yas Marina Circuit, and the rest of the island is getting in on the action. With trackside brunches, chef takeovers, racing simulators and staycations on the line-up, there’s plenty to squeeze in between lights out and the chequered flag.

Four-day standalone tickets start from AED 1,895 per person for North Straight, while South Grandstand tickets are now available from AED 2,095.

Families can make a day of it at Ferrari World Yas Island or head straight to the Supercharged Fan Zone, where they can get in on the Grand Prix action with or without a theme park ticket. Throughout Race Weekend, guests can cheer on their favorite drivers during live race broadcasts, while budding racers can get behind the wheel of a simulator and join in with interactive fan activities.

For the first time ever, guests can also experience Symphony of Speed, a one-of-a-kind live performance bringing together the distinctive engine roars of three Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 cars in a spectacular celebration of Ferrari's racing heritage.