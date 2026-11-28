ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is preparing to host the FEI Endurance World Championship 2026 next December at the Butheeb International Endurance Village. The championship will bring together riders representing 56 countries, with 33 national teams competing for the team title, in addition to 23 countries participating in the individual competition.

Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Sheikh, Board Member of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Chairman of the Endurance Committee and General Coordinator of Committees, confirmed that preparations and readiness for the championship have reached 100%. He also noted that the 160km test event was successfully held on 15 November at at Butheeb International Endurance Village, in the presence of International Equestrian Federation (FEI) officials.

He explained that the large number of participants from around the world reflects the record-breaking achievements of the UAE, alongside the successful testing of the six-stage racecourse in preparation for welcoming riders from the UAE and across the globe.

He pointed out that the UAE stands out for its infrastructure and modern, advanced facilities, as demonstrated by the level of readiness achieved.

He added that horses will begin arriving between 7 and 12 December, depending on their country of origin. This will be followed by a press conference in Abu Dhabi on 16 December, the official opening ceremony the following day, and veterinary inspections of participating horses on 18 December. The World Championship race will take place on 19 December, with the winners honoured at the closing ceremony on 20 December.

He further noted that, with its extensive experience in hosting major international events, qualified human resources and infrastructure that meets the highest international standards, Abu Dhabi is well positioned to deliver an exceptional championship, showcasing its world-class facilities and outstanding capabilities to the world.