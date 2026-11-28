AJMAN, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has launched its Supplier Registration and Renewal service, marking a significant advancement in the supplier experience. The initiative combines two previously separate services into a unified digital solution through direct electronic integration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s National Economic Registry (NER) – Growth, making the Department the first local finance department in the UAE to integrate its procurement system with the Registry.

The service was developed in partnership with the Ministry, with support from the Department of Digital Ajman and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which facilitated electronic integration and data exchange between the relevant entities.

The initiative also builds on the Department’s existing electronic integration with the Department of Economic Development – Ajman.

The development has reduced the time required to complete the two services from two working days to five minutes and reduced procedural steps by 71.4%. It has also transformed supplier registration renewal into a fully automated and proactive process for suppliers connected to the system, eliminating application, procedural, and documentation requirements.

The initiative supports the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and reflects the Department’s approach to redesigning and simplifying government services through digital integration and the exchange of trusted government data. This approach streamlines requirements, saves time and effort, and enhances the overall supplier experience.

Through the unified service, suppliers can register by simply entering their trade licence number. The system retrieves establishment details directly from official sources through the National Economic Registry (NER) – Growth, replacing manual data entry and document submission with automated processes. Registration is approved automatically upon payment of the applicable fee, accelerating application processing and approval.

As part of the Department’s transition towards proactive government services, supplier registration renewal is now fully automated for suppliers connected through the electronic integration. Registration renews automatically when the relevant licensing authority renews the trade licence, eliminating separate applications, repeated data entry, and document submission. This has reduced renewal time from one working day to zero.

The initiative has delivered measurable improvements across key service performance indicators. The number of procedures decreased from five to two, a 60% reduction, while procedural steps decreased from 21 to six, a 71.4% reduction. The number of fields requiring completion fell from 38 to 10, representing a 73.7% reduction, while conditions and requirements decreased from eight to four, a 50% reduction. Forms and supporting documents have been eliminated entirely. Supplier registration renewal has also been reduced to zero procedures, steps, fields, documents, and conditions, with the entire process completed automatically.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “This initiative reflects our transition from digitising existing procedures to fundamentally redesigning government services around customers’ needs, with a focus on delivering genuine value at every stage of their experience. Through integration with the National Economic Registry (NER) – Growth, we have unified services and harnessed trusted government data to reduce registration time to five minutes and transform renewal into a fully automated and proactive service. This provides a practical example of translating the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme into measurable results.”

He added: “We will continue to advance a more agile and efficient government financial system built on institutional integration and the effective use of technology and data to deliver proactive services, enhance the ease of doing business, and strengthen our partnership with the supplier community.”

Juma Al Kait, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said that the electronic integration between the Ministry’s National Economic Registry (NER) – Growth and the procurement system of the Department of Finance in Ajman marks a further step towards advancing the UAE’s digital procurement ecosystem and consolidating economic data related to businesses and trade licences. It also expands connectivity with relevant government entities and licensing authorities, supporting timely and accurate information updates and efficient, reliable exchange.

He added that the integration would enable greater utilisation of trusted national data to simplify government procedures, streamline administrative requirements, accelerate transactions, and enhance the customer experience, in line with the UAE’s drive towards zero bureaucracy.

Al Kait highlighted the Ministry’s continued collaboration with public and private sector partners to expand digital integration through the Growth platform and develop more agile and proactive operating models. These efforts support the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and its ambition to position the UAE Government among the world’s most pioneering, intelligent, agile, and efficient government systems.

Madya Bouaseiba, Director of the Government Assets and Procurement Section at the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “In developing the service, we focused on addressing the challenges experienced by suppliers, particularly the number of registration and renewal steps, the volume of data and documentation required, and the submission and follow-up of separate applications. The new service simplifies and accelerates registration while transforming renewal into a fully automated and proactive process.”

She added: “These improvements reduce administrative burdens, minimise the risk of errors associated with manual data entry, and save suppliers valuable time and effort, allowing them to focus on developing their businesses and pursuing government procurement opportunities.”

Abdulrahman Qasim, Director of the Strategy and Future Office and Head of the Next Generation Services Programme Team at the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “The Supplier Registration and Renewal service reflects our vision of developing next-generation government services centred on the customer and powered by institutional integration and trusted data. Our ambition is to deliver services proactively, shifting towards a model in which customers receive services automatically when required. We are working to extend this approach across more of the Department’s services, advancing government efficiency and embedding a culture of zero bureaucracy.”

The initiative reinforces the Department of Finance in Ajman’s commitment to developing increasingly efficient, integrated, and proactive government services while strengthening collaboration between local and federal government entities. These efforts help enhance the business environment, strengthen the emirate’s economic competitiveness, and advance the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.