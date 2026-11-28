ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited Mohammed Najeeb Al Awadhi at his home in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness exchanged warm greetings with Mohammed Najeeb and his family and wished him continued good health and wellbeing.

Mohammed Najeeb welcomed His Highness the President and expressed his appreciation for the visit and for His Highness’ commitment to preserving the UAE’s longstanding traditions of social connection. He also prayed for God to protect His Highness and grant the UAE continued security, progress and prosperity.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and a number of senior officials.