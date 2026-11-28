ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has attended the opening day of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final of the Rolex SailGP Championship, presented by ADSC. The two-day event is taking place in front of Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, featuring some of the world’s leading sailing teams.

His Highness watched part of the championship’s final round as teams competed for a place in the decisive race for the season title and its US$2 million prize, the largest cash prize in the sport of sailing.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final reflects the emirate’s standing in international sport and the confidence that international sporting organisations and federations place in its ability to host major events.

He highlighted Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure, world-class sporting and tourism facilities, and unique natural and geographical assets, which make it an ideal destination for hosting major international sporting championships and events.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed praised the unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership for the sports sector and its commitment to help the sector grow and excel. He stressed that this support has helped Abu Dhabi become a global sporting destination and continues to drive the development of the sporting ecosystem, strengthening its global competitiveness and reinforcing the role of sport in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development goals.

He noted that hosting international championships supports tourism and economic growth, strengthens international partnerships, and showcases Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage and tourism offerings. These events also reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for marine sports, which are deeply rooted in the UAE’s history and rich maritime heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan added that hosting some of the world’s leading teams and athletes presents an opportunity to promote a sporting culture across the community, inspire younger generations to take up marine sports, identify and nurture talent, and benefit from international expertise. These efforts support the continued development of the sports sector, sustain its achievements and enhance the contribution of sport to Abu Dhabi’s broader development objectives.

Racing continues on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with the remaining fleet races and the four-boat Abu Dhabi event final. The top three teams in the final season standings will then compete for the championship title in the Grand Final race.