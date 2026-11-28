ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has attended the Eid Al Etihad Judo and Wrestling Championship, held at the UAE Judo Federation arena in Baniyas East, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 200 athletes. The UAE Judo Federation organised the judo competitions, while the UAE Wrestling Federation oversaw the wrestling competitions.

The championship marks the first joint initiative under a memorandum of understanding signed between the UAE Judo Federation and the UAE Wrestling Federation, reflecting their commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordinating efforts to advance both sports. Held as part of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the championship aimed to encourage community participation, inspire younger generations to take up sports, and reinforce the values of national identity, unity and social cohesion.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan watched part of the competitions, which brought together 80 athletes in the under-15 judo category and 120 athletes in the under-17 wrestling category. He honoured several winners, commending the athletes for their strong performances, skills and competitive spirit. He underscored the importance of such championships in identifying and nurturing promising sporting talent and encouraging younger generations to participate in sports.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said: “The championship holds special significance as it coincides with the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reflecting the values of unity, national pride and cooperation. It also marks the first step in putting our memorandum of understanding with the UAE Judo Federation into action, demonstrating the importance of partnerships between national sports federations in advancing the sports sector.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to create more opportunities for young athletes to take up wrestling, broaden participation in the sport, and identify and develop promising talent, helping to nurture a new generation of athletes capable of achieving sporting success.”

Mohammed Jassim, Secretary General of the UAE Judo Federation, said: “The Eid Al Etihad Championship demonstrates the value of collaboration between sports federations and provides an opportunity to celebrate this national occasion through sport. At the UAE Judo Federation, we are committed to creating a supportive and competitive environment where young athletes can showcase their abilities, gain valuable experience and develop their skills. Through these efforts, we aim to encourage wider participation in judo and nurture a new generation of athletes capable of representing the UAE at sporting events.”