BRUSSELSI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) –EU ports handled 423.4 million passengers in 2025, marking an all-time high since comparable data collection began in 2002. This was an increase of 5.5 million passengers compared with 2024 and 5.2 million compared with 2019, before COVID-related disruptions in the transport and tourism sectors, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In 2025, 97.5% of all EU maritime passenger transport took place in 11 countries, each recording more than 13 million passengers.

More than half of all the seaborne passengers were handled by 3 countries: Italy (96.5 million; 22.8% of the EU total), Greece (81.2 million; 19.2%) and Denmark (42.1 million; 9.9%).

The top 20 passenger ports accounted for 36.0% of all seaborne passengers in the EU. They included 4 ports in Italy, 3 in Greece and Spain, 2 in Malta, Sweden and Denmark, and 1 in Finland, France, Croatia and Germany.

The 3 busiest EU passenger ports, all located in Italy, handled 8.5% of all maritime passengers, or roughly 1 in 12 passengers. Messina was the busiest with 12.8 million passengers, followed by Reggio di Calabria (12.6 million passengers) and Napoli (10.7 million). Next were Piraeus in Greece (10.4 million) and Helsinki in Finland (9.5 million).