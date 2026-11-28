SHARJAH, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies officially launched the Emirates Scholar Award for Impact and Scientific Publishing during the Media Innovation in Scientific Research Forum. The award recognizes the impact of scientific publishing at both the local and international levels. It honours the entire scientific publishing ecosystem across the Center’s peer-reviewed journals and comprises five categories: Influential Author, Scientist with Impact, Distinguished Reviewer, Editorial Excellence, and Knowledge Partner.

The forum was held under the theme “When Science Becomes News… and Creates Impact.” Held under the patronage of Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the Center, the forum took place at his majlis in conjunction with UAE Innovates Month 2026, bringing together an elite group of decision-makers, scientists, researchers, and media professionals.

The forum featured keynote speeches. In his address, Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Center, emphasised: “The value of scientific research is only fully realized when it reaches people and creates a tangible impact on their lives. The partnership between researchers and media professionals is no longer optional; it has become essential to transferring knowledge from the laboratory to society. From this perspective, we are launching the Emirates Scholar Award for Impact and Scientific Publishing to recognize the true impact of knowledge, rather than its volume alone.”

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Center, said: “The UAE is moving confidently toward a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, with scientific research remaining one of the most important pillars of this journey. However, knowledge that does not extend beyond the pages of journals remains an unrealized impact. This forum was therefore convened to affirm that the media is an essential partner in creating scientific impact, rather than merely communicating it.”

The Center also unveiled its agenda and strategy for 2027, including its priorities, initiatives, and partnerships for the coming year, in pursuit of empowering knowledge and advancing society. The forum also witnessed the announcement of the appointment of Esraa Al Naqbi as Executive Director of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, reflecting the Center’s commitment to strengthening its executive leadership.

The forum underscores the role played by Emirates Scholar Center in supporting the UAE’s scientific research ecosystem, in line with the country’s vision of fostering a culture of innovation and building a knowledge-based economy. Through this initiative, the Center seeks to establish sustainable bridges between researchers and media organisations, ensuring that research findings do not remain confined to papers and journals but are transformed into knowledge that creates a tangible impact on society and supports decision-makers in shaping the future.

As the forum concluded, the Center began moving forward with the implementation of its 2027 agenda, translating the discussions held during the majlis into practical partnerships with media organisations. The impact of the Center’s participation in UAE Innovates Month will extend beyond the month itself through the Emirates Scholar Award for Impact and Scientific Publishing, making scientific research a sustained commitment to the lives of people and the decisions that shape the future.