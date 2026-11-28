AL AIN, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth day of the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026 attracted families and visitors of all ages through a diverse programme combining Emirati heritage, community participation and interactive experiences, reinforcing Al Ain’s position as a destination for specialised heritage and cultural events.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The exhibition brings together local and international exhibitors, specialists and enthusiasts, providing a platform for preserving Emirati heritage, supporting national enterprises and engaging younger generations through cultural showcases, interactive experiences and competitions.

Young men and women from Zayed Authority for People of Determination showcased products manufactured in the Authority’s vocational workshops, alongside live demonstrations of Sadu, one of the UAE’s traditional crafts.

The Authority’s Vocational Rehabilitation Unit in Al Ain aims to preserve Emirati heritage, strengthen national identity and highlight the creative and productive capabilities of People of Determination. Its programmes also incorporate modern technologies, including 3D printing, to develop participants’ technical skills.

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), represented by its College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, showcased research on desert and marine environments and animal health, including diseases affecting livestock, camels, falcons and houbara bustards.

University students and children also participated in activities at the Young Emirati Falcon section, “The Next Generation of Falconers and Handlers”.

Al Ain Zoo’s pavilion introduced visitors to its wildlife programmes and Al Ain Safari at the foot of Jebel Hafeet, alongside interactive activities for children featuring animals, birds and reptiles.

The UAE Airsoft Federation showcased its efforts to promote the sport, attract young talent and organise national and international championships, highlighting preparations to host the World Airsoft Games in Al Ain early next year.

The programme also featured the Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition, organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Hammer and Dead Hang Challenges, workshops at the Young Hunters and Riders Village by ADNOC, and the daily falcon raffle.

The exhibition concludes tomorrow, Sunday, 29th November, welcoming visitors from 10:00 to 22:00 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.