DUBAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award opens new horizons for innovations and technologies aimed at addressing water scarcity challenges through four categories covering different stages of solution development, from advanced research and individual initiatives to commercial projects and field-based solutions designed for crisis response.

Supervised by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the award seeks to stimulate the development of sustainable solutions for water production, desalination, purification, storage and distribution using renewable energy sources.

With total prizes amounting to US$1 million, the award provides research institutions, companies, innovators and individuals with opportunities to support their innovations and advance them to more developed stages.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that addressing water scarcity challenges is no longer limited to developing new technologies for drinking water production, but requires integrated solutions combining economic viability, energy efficiency, ease of operation, scalability and the ability to reach communities most in need.

He said the award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, embodies His Highness's vision of supporting sustainable humanitarian work driven by innovation and global partnerships, by encouraging research and development and harnessing advanced technologies and renewable energy to deliver practical solutions to the global water crisis.

Al Tayer explained that the diversity of the award's categories and evaluation criteria connects scientific knowledge with practical applications and humanitarian needs, supporting the transformation of promising innovations into implementable and scalable solutions.

These efforts contribute to expanding access to clean and safe drinking water for underserved communities and support international efforts to build a more secure and sustainable water future.

The Innovative Projects Award leads the categories supporting solutions that have progressed from experimentation to practical implementation, with total prizes of $540,000, comprising $300,000 for large projects and $240,000 for small projects.

To qualify, submitted technologies must have reached the commercial stage or be ready for commercial deployment, with projects having operated for at least three months before the application deadline and demonstrated measurable performance results.

Evaluation criteria focus on production, operational and maintenance efficiency, compliance with environmental and health standards, adaptability to local conditions and cost reduction, enabling projects to be assessed according to their practical impact, applicability and scalability.

At the pre-commercial stage, the Innovative Research and Development Award targets institutions developing promising scientific and technological solutions, offering $400,000 in prizes, divided equally between national and international institutions.

This category requires innovations to have reached at least Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5 and demonstrated measurable improvements in water production, distribution or management technologies.

Creativity and innovation account for 40 percent of the overall evaluation, alongside technical design, adaptability, sustainability and economic viability, supporting the transition of advanced research from laboratories to development and implementation.

For individual innovators, the Innovative Individual Award offers $40,000, divided equally between the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award.

The Distinguished Researcher Award recognises researchers whose scientific contributions and leadership have made a significant impact in addressing water scarcity challenges, while the Youth Award encourages young talent to develop innovative solutions and raise awareness of water-related issues.

Creativity and innovation account for 50 percent of the Youth Award's evaluation, alongside teamwork, active participation and awareness initiatives, linking the development of young people's scientific capabilities with encouraging them to employ knowledge and technology in serving communities.

In the field of direct humanitarian response, the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award allocates $20,000 to innovations capable of providing drinking water to communities affected by disasters and crises.

This category requires solutions to be deployable within 48 hours, with evidence of previous field use during an emergency and the capacity to provide water to at least 1,000 people.

Evaluation criteria assign 30 percent each to ease of implementation and adaptability to local conditions, alongside innovation and cost efficiency.

Reflecting the urgent nature of humanitarian response, the category does not require the use of renewable energy, although solutions incorporating renewable sources are preferred wherever feasible.

Beyond covering different stages of innovation and areas of application, the award encourages the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve operational efficiency, develop proactive monitoring systems, forecast demand and reduce costs.

It also places importance on financial and environmental viability, alongside the scalability and replicability of solutions across different geographical environments.

The diversity of categories reflects the award's approach to establishing an integrated pathway for supporting innovation in the water sector, combining scientific research, solution testing and field implementation while addressing both long-term needs and emergency situations.

Across its previous four cycles, the award has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries, reflecting the breadth of international participation and the diversity of innovations it has attracted.