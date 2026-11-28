AJMAN, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has launched its Supplier Registration and Renewal service, combining two previously separate services into a unified digital solution through electronic integration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s National Economic Registry (NER) – Growth.

The initiative makes the department the first local finance department in the UAE to integrate its procurement system with the registry.

The service was developed in partnership with the ministry, with support from the Department of Digital Ajman and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, alongside existing electronic integration with the Department of Economic Development in Ajman.

The service has reduced supplier registration time from two working days to five minutes and procedural steps by 71.4 percent, while enabling fully automated renewal for suppliers connected to the system, without requiring applications, procedures or supporting documents.

Suppliers can register by entering their trade licence number, with establishment details retrieved directly from official sources through the NER – Growth platform. Registration is automatically approved upon payment of the applicable fees.

Supplier registration is also renewed automatically once the relevant licensing authority renews the trade licence, eliminating separate applications and documentation requirements and reducing renewal time from one working day to zero.

The improvements include reducing registration procedures from five to two, a 60 percent reduction; procedural steps from 21 to six, a 71.4 percent reduction; required data fields from 38 to 10, a 73.7 percent reduction; and conditions and requirements from eight to four, a 50 percent reduction. Supporting documents and forms have been eliminated entirely.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said the initiative reflects the department’s transition from digitising procedures to fundamentally redesigning government services around customers’ needs.

He noted that integration with the National Economic Registry has enabled the department to unify services and harness trusted government data, translating the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme into measurable results.

Al Ali reaffirmed the department’s commitment to developing a more agile and efficient government financial system, enhancing the ease of doing business and strengthening partnerships with suppliers.

Juma Al Kait, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the integration represents a further step towards advancing the UAE’s digital procurement ecosystem, consolidating economic data and ensuring the accurate and reliable exchange of information between government entities.

He highlighted the ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand digital integration through the Growth platform and develop proactive operating models in support of the We the UAE 2031 vision.

Madya Bouaseiba, Director of the Government Assets and Procurement Section at the Department of Finance in Ajman, said the service addresses key challenges facing suppliers, reduces administrative burdens and minimises errors associated with manual data entry, enabling businesses to focus on government procurement opportunities.

Abdulrahman Qasim, Director of the Strategy and Future Office and Head of the Next Generation Services Programme Team at the department, said the initiative reflects the department’s vision of developing customer-centric government services based on institutional integration and trusted data.

He added that the department is working to extend this proactive service model across more of its services, enhancing government efficiency and reinforcing a culture of zero bureaucracy.

The initiative supports efforts to enhance the business environment, strengthen Ajman’s economic competitiveness and advance the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.