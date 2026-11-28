DUBAI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Romeo Marine is showcasing its growing maritime manufacturing capabilities at the 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show through the world premiere of Romeo 55, a superyacht engineered and manufactured entirely in Dubai Maritime City.

The company is advancing its expansion plans with manufacturing capabilities for yachts up to 105 metres in length, while constructing two yachts measuring approximately 60 metres each and developing its future Romeo 75 project.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sandy Nashed, Head of Public Relations at Romeo Marine, said the company had achieved a significant industrial milestone by manufacturing a fully integrated yacht featuring a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, reflecting the advancement of the UAE’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

She emphasised that the UAE’s support, advanced infrastructure and integrated business ecosystem at Dubai Maritime City had enabled the company to transition from yacht refitting and interior outfitting to full-scale manufacturing, strengthening Dubai’s presence in the global yacht-building industry.

Nashed expressed pride in choosing Dubai for the yacht’s world premiere, noting that the UAE had become a second home for the Egyptian family behind the company.

Brothers Samy and Nader Nashed established their interior design and fit-out business in 1983, before the latter founded Romeo Marine in 2008 in response to growing demand for yacht refitting services.

The family previously participated in the Dubai International Boat Show approximately 25 years ago with a yacht named Al Hanem, with its return reflecting the evolution of its industrial expertise and production capabilities.

Nashed explained that Romeo 55 comprises four decks and features amenities uncommon among yachts of comparable size, including a lift connecting guest decks and engineering solutions that optimise interior and exterior spaces.

According to the company’s technical specifications, Romeo 55 is the first yacht exceeding 500 gross tonnage (GT) to be engineered and manufactured entirely in the UAE. It measures 54.43 metres in length, with a beam of 10 metres, a draught of 2.4 metres and a gross tonnage of approximately 780 GT.

The yacht has a cruising range of 5,200 nautical miles at 10 knots, a maximum speed of 15 knots and a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres. It features two engines, each rated at 1,080 kilowatts, three electrical generators, including an emergency generator, and a Tier III-compliant emissions treatment system.

Accommodating 12 guests and 11 crew members, the yacht features a master suite with two private balconies and an office, five guest suites, a panoramic glass lift, fitness and wellness facilities, a swimming pool and an outdoor cinema.

Italy’s Pulina Exclusive Interiors undertook the interior design, while Romeo Interiors executed the outfitting and finishing works.

Sea trials conducted with the participation of an independent expert demonstrated high levels of stability, manoeuvrability and fuel efficiency. According to the company, the yacht complies with the REG Yacht Code requirements for commercial operation and is available for delivery from late 2026.

Romeo Marine is also constructing two 60-metre-class yachts, with development plans for Romeo 60 incorporating a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system to improve operational efficiency, optimise fuel consumption and reduce emissions and noise.

According to the company, the new model has a targeted cruising range of 7,700 nautical miles, a gross tonnage of 890 GT and a maximum speed of 16 knots, accommodating 12 guests and 13 crew members. One design configuration features a 160-square-metre outdoor terrace offering 270-degree panoramic views.

Future plans include developing Romeo 75, exploring advanced propulsion and intelligent energy management systems, improving resource efficiency and adopting environmentally sustainable manufacturing technologies.

Romeo Marine’s facilities at Dubai Maritime City include a 120-metre-long manufacturing hall capable of accommodating the simultaneous construction of two 60-metre yachts and a third measuring up to 100 metres.

The facilities also feature two marine lifting systems accommodating yachts measuring 60 and 105 metres, respectively, a 500-square-metre metalworking workshop, a 3,000-square-metre woodworking workshop and specialised engineering, mechanical and electrical facilities.

The company operates an integrated manufacturing ecosystem encompassing design, naval architecture, hull construction, interior outfitting, finishing and sea trials, leveraging three-dimensional scanning and reverse engineering technologies.

It draws on specialised expertise from the UAE, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy and Türkiye, alongside cooperation with four engineering companies, two based in the UAE and two in Europe.

Its services also include rebuilding, refitting and refurbishing yachts measuring between 25 and 100 metres, structural modifications, hull extensions, mechanical, electrical and hydraulic system upgrades, and bespoke interior fittings.

Romeo Marine draws on more than four decades of industrial expertise through its sister company, Romeo Interiors, which has completed over 500 projects across the hospitality, luxury residential and yacht outfitting sectors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and established a specialised manufacturing facility in Dubai’s Al Quoz district in 2011.